Police Mitra to be felicitated at blood donors’ meet

cities

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:01 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Founder of Police Mitra group, constable Ashish Mishra, has been selected to represent Uttar Pradesh Police at the blood donors’ ‘mahakumbh’, to be held in Rohtas district of Bihar, on November 23 - 23. Blood donors from many foreign countries will participate in the gathering.

Police Mitra is active in all eight zones of the state and provides blood to needy patients. Mishra has been felicitated by the DGP for his work and now he will be honoured at the international conference jointly organised by different organisations working for blood donation.

Mishra, who is currently posted in the social media cell of DIG Prayagraj Range office, said that the international conference on voluntary blood donation is being organised by an NGO Path Pradarshak and other organisations active in blood donation and motivating people for it.

Mishra received an invitation to the conference where he would be felicitated and will get an opportunity to interact with blood donors from France, Kenya, Japan, Nepal and from all other states of the country.

He has also been asked to deliver a lecture at the conference where he will throw light on the motivation to start the blood donation movement. “I have been invited to the conference as the organisers had never come across a policeman active in organising blood donation camps on a large scale, and motivating colleagues to save lives of poor patients,” Mishra said.

Started less than three years ago by a few enthusiastic young policemen led by Mishra, the group is now over 1,000 strong and includes a large number of women police personnel along with policemen posted in Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS). Persons from other professions including lawyers, social activists and even mediapersons are now joining the group active in all eight zones of the state.