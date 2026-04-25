Bokaro, Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the case of the murder of an unidentified woman whose body was found inside a plastic sack floating in the Jamuniya River in Jharkhand's Bokaro district by arresting five people. Police nab 5 for murder of woman, dumping body in river

Bokaro Superintendent of Police, Nathu Singh Meena, told PTI that the body of the unidentified woman found floating near Chirubad village was identified as Baby Devi, who had been missing from the Chas Police Station area since April 20.

"She was murdered by the prime accused, Guddu Barnwal, along with his accomplices, due to an old dispute; they subsequently dumped her body into the river," the SP said.

The police officer said that after the post-mortem, the body was placed in the mortuary at the DVC Hospital in Chandrapura, where it was identified by the husband of Baby Devi.

"A special investigating team used technical inputs and assistance from police informers in Chas-and acting on the basis of suspicions raised by her family members as well as forensic evidence-Guddu Barnwal and Anil Kumar were apprehended from the Sector-9 area of Bokaro on Friday," police said.

The investigation revealed that Baby Devi and Guddu Barnwal shared a prior acquaintance.

Enraged by a mutual dispute, the accused paid his accomplice a sum of ₹40,000 to carry out the killing.

"The accused confessed to murdering Baby Devi and admitted that, in an attempt to conceal her identity, they had stuffed her body into a sack and thrown it into the river," police said.

Police arrested the main accused-Guddu Barnwal , Shaukat Raza , Jageshwar Mahto , Vivek Kumar and Anil Kumar .

The police recovered the car used in the incident; bloodstains and strands of a woman's long hair were found beneath the rear seat, which were subsequently seized. Additionally, six mobile phones were also confiscated.

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