Police register FIR against students who were lathicharged

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:38 IST

Hardoi police registered on Thursday an FIR against 150 students who were cane-charged for protesting against the financial irregularities in their school on Tuesday.

The students of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ashram Paddati Vidyalaya were allegedly beaten up by the cops while they were on way to meet district magistrate Pulkit Khare. Nine students were injured in the lathi-charge. The police, however, had denied beating up the students.

“They fell on their own in the melee as they tried to run away from the police station. Trouble makers are being identified through video and CCTV footage. Investigation will be transparent,” said Rakesh Anand, station house officer (SHO), Behta Gokula.

Sub inspector Rajesh Singh filed the FIR, which said the students were armed and damaged government property in the police station, resorted to violence, destroyed documents and attempted to set the police station on fire. “They even misbehaved with a woman police constable,” the FIR said.

The students had taken out a march to protest the alleged inhumane conditions in their school, which is run by the social welfare department. They wanted to meet the district magistrate and explain to him the problems faced by them.

Last month, students of another Ashram Paddati Vidyalaya in Kohta in Hardoi had put up a road blockade on the highway on the same issue.

The Congress, which protested following the lathicharge, said the FIR showed the government was ‘behaving like the Britishers’. Party's Hardoi working president Ashish Singh said instead of solving their issues, officials wanted these students to turn criminals.

ABVP’s district secretary Sumit Mishra also condemned the police action against students.

BJP's district in charge Sudhir Singh Siddhu said he would speak to superintendent of police of Hardoi and ensure that no student was harassed.

The irregularities in the school would end and action would be taken against those involved, said Siddhu.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 23:38 IST