Police release posters of ‘wanted’ anti-CAA protestors

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:32 IST

MEERUT The police on Monday released posters of protestors who allegedly attacked cops and damaged public property during the anti-CAA demonstrations that turned violent on Friday.

These posters bearing a heading, ‘wanted rioters’, were displayed at different locations of the city and the police sought people’s help in identifying them.

Contact numbers of cops were also displayed so that people could share information regarding the photos of miscreants. Citizens were assured that their names would be kept confidential.

Ajay Sahni, SSP, said: “A number of miscreants who attacked cops during the protest after Friday’s namaz have been identified. Some photographs and posters of the miscreants are also released to identify others.”

“Photographs of around 106 miscreants have been released and posters of their photographs have been circulated in various areas of the district,” he added.

The SSP also mentioned that any person who informs cops about the miscreants would be rewarded by the police department and their identity would be kept secret.

“With the help of videos, we are trying to identify those who have damaged public property. We would fine those who were involved in the act,” he said.

Around 11 FIRs were registered against miscreants. Another poster of around 100 miscreants would be released soon, said cops.

Sahni also said that a meeting with religious leaders was organised in Police Lines area for maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

Talking about the protest, the SSP said some people were instigating common people against the CAA. -Utkarsha Tyagi