Police reshuffle: 3 Ludhiana officials transferred
Three additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-level officials were transferredcities Updated: May 26, 2020 00:10 IST
In the latest reshuffle of cops, three additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-level officials were transferred on Monday.
According to the orders, ADCP (headquarter) Deepak Pareek has been appointed as ADCP (city-1) Ludhiana.
He has replaced Gurpreet Singh Sikand, who has been appointed as the ADCP Industrial Security of Ludhiana against a vacant post.
Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashwani Gotyal, who was the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Mohali, has been appointed as ADCP (headquarters), Ludhiana, while
ADCP (city-4) Ajinder Singh has been appointed as the superintendent of police (investigation), Rupnagar. He has been replaced by Kuldeep Sharma.