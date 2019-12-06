e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Police search for Mohali school teacher’s husband, who is prime suspect of murder

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2019 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Sarabjit Kaur, the teacher who was shot dead outside a Kharar school in Mohali on Thursday; and (right) district police chief Kuldeep Singh Chahal (centre) with investigating officials at the crime spot.
Sarabjit Kaur, the teacher who was shot dead outside a Kharar school in Mohali on Thursday; and (right) district police chief Kuldeep Singh Chahal (centre) with investigating officials at the crime spot. (HT Photos)
         

A day after a 31-year-old teacher, Sarabjit Kaur, was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter while she was parking her scooter at The Knowledge Bus Global School in Kharar town of Mohali district, police are tracking her estranged husband, Harvinder Singh, 35, who has emerged as the prime suspect.

“Her husband is absconding. His mobile phone is switched off. We have started a hunt to arrest him. We are going through his call details to know with whom he was in touch before the crime,” a police official said.

The police are tracking the CCTV footage that shows a man fleeing the crime spot with a shawl covering his face. So far, a case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of Sarbjit’s father, Raj Kumar, who stays in Phase 4, Mohali.

Sarabjit’s daughter is now with her grandparents.

Harvinder worked as a travel agent in Barnala, while Sarabjit taught French and Punjabi at the school since April.

She had just arrived on duty at 8am on Thursday when the assailant stepped out of a white Ford Ikon car and shot her thrice at point-blank range at the parking space outside the school boundary wall. Her daughter, a student in the school’s kindergarten section, ran towards the gate in panic.

STRAINED MARRIAGE

The police said that Sarabjit got married to Harvinder against the wishes of her family in 2012. The couple moved to France in 2013 where Sarabjit discovered that Harvinder was already married and had a daughter. She returned from France in 2018, patched up with her parents and started staying in her father’s flat at SBP Homes in Mohali. She had filed for divorce only four months ago.

top news
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Highlights| Ayodhya verdict a step towards a better future: PM at HTLS 2019
Highlights| Ayodhya verdict a step towards a better future: PM at HTLS 2019
Delhi woman stays with husband’s body for 24 hours, daughter informs cops
Delhi woman stays with husband’s body for 24 hours, daughter informs cops
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveTelangana Rape caseAjit PawarUnnao rape survivorRahul GandhiHala movie reviewShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie reviewVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News