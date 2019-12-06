Police search for Mohali school teacher’s husband, who is prime suspect of murder

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 12:24 IST

A day after a 31-year-old teacher, Sarabjit Kaur, was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter while she was parking her scooter at The Knowledge Bus Global School in Kharar town of Mohali district, police are tracking her estranged husband, Harvinder Singh, 35, who has emerged as the prime suspect.

“Her husband is absconding. His mobile phone is switched off. We have started a hunt to arrest him. We are going through his call details to know with whom he was in touch before the crime,” a police official said.

The police are tracking the CCTV footage that shows a man fleeing the crime spot with a shawl covering his face. So far, a case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of Sarbjit’s father, Raj Kumar, who stays in Phase 4, Mohali.

Sarabjit’s daughter is now with her grandparents.

Harvinder worked as a travel agent in Barnala, while Sarabjit taught French and Punjabi at the school since April.

She had just arrived on duty at 8am on Thursday when the assailant stepped out of a white Ford Ikon car and shot her thrice at point-blank range at the parking space outside the school boundary wall. Her daughter, a student in the school’s kindergarten section, ran towards the gate in panic.

STRAINED MARRIAGE

The police said that Sarabjit got married to Harvinder against the wishes of her family in 2012. The couple moved to France in 2013 where Sarabjit discovered that Harvinder was already married and had a daughter. She returned from France in 2018, patched up with her parents and started staying in her father’s flat at SBP Homes in Mohali. She had filed for divorce only four months ago.