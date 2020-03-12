Police shut down donation camp in Meerut

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:17 IST

MEERUT The police on Wednesday forced shutdown of a donation camp set up in Islamabad area of Kotwali in Meerut to collect aid for Delhi riot victims. The organiser of this camp was also asked to withdraw the banner inviting people to donate relief material.

Former councillor of ward no. 71 of Islamabad area, Haji Irfan Ansari, had put up a banner outside Bisatiyowali mosque on Tuesday inviting people to donate material (eatables, flour and other things) to extend help to Delhi riot victims.

Earlier, Ansari and his supporters had handed over the collected relief material to a camp in Delhi.

“We have handed over the relief material to the organisers of the camp at Eidgah in Delhi,” said Ansari. He alleged that a sub-inspector and a few constables of Lisari police station arrived at the centre on Wednesday and directed him to pull down the banner displayed to invite donations for the riot victims.

“The cops abused me for collecting relief material and also threatened to book me on charges of sedition,” he said. “Is collecting relief material a crime…why were we harassed for serving people who were in dire need of these aids.” he asked.

Dinesh Shukla, circle officer, Kotwali area said Irfan was booked in a case in the past, therefore, he was under close watch. He said, “We have no objection over collection of relief material, but the person who initiated the activity has a tainted past.”

Responding to the charges of the circle officer, Irfan said he was booked in a case on June 30 last year during a protest against the lynching of Tabrez Ahmad (victim of an alleged hate crime in Jharkhand).

“How does my case disqualify me from doing people’s service? Moreover, the matter is under judicial consideration…how can I be treated as guilty,” he asked.

One resident of Lisarigate area, Farooq Ansari said, “I wanted to extend my help to the victims of Delhi riots but didn’t know whom to contact now.”

The police action sent a wrong message among people who wanted to contribute to help Delhi riot victims, said Ansari.

Irfan said there were many NGOs and organisations involved in providing help to the riot victims of Delhi and he had also contributed in a small way by setting up a camp here.