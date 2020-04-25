Policing gets tougher during the pandemic

cities

Life is not easy under coronanvirus and it gets even more difficult for police personnel working day and night to ensure safety of the people during the pandemic. Pawan Kumar,53, an assistant sub inspector (ASI) in traffic police department, Ludhiana, has been living separately in a room in his house and eats food alone to maintain social distancing from his family members. Another ASI Indraj,55, has not visited his home in Rajasthan for many months. He sleeps in the police post and reaches out to his family through phone calls.

Like them are around 4,000 police personnel are working round-the-clock in the city.

Kumar is deployed at the check point near BRS Nagar crossing on Ferozepur Road. He joins duty at 6am and works till 6pm. Then he heads back home, near old session chowk, where he lives with his wife and two daughters. “When I enter the house, I put my uniform in a separate bucket. I wash my hands and face and then walk straight to the room, in which I have been separately living since the Covid-19 outbreak. It is just to give comfort to the mind,” he said.

Kumar said that he takes all the precautions while performing his duty. “But we daily interact with number of persons and sometimes also check their documents. So there is always the risk of getting infected. It is difficult for us to isolate ourselves despite being with the family, but it is only for their safety.”

ASI Indraj, who performs duty for 15 hours from 5am to 8pm daily on Barewal Road, said that he hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. “I am residing here alone. My wife is in Sri Ganganagar and my son is in Delhi. I usually contact them through phone,” he said, adding that he gets one-day rest from duty in a week but it is difficult to travel every week.

He said that his son keeps on checking whether he is taking precautions or not. “He updates me about the latest information about coronavirus and what is happening around and keeps encouraging me all the time,” Indraj said.

He said that he is not facing any problem here and rather he is performing his duty with zeal during these trying times. “I get breakfast and lunch at the check point and dinner at the police post, where I sleep,” he said, while adding that he makes sure to properly wash hands and mouth before taking meal.

Additional station house officer (SHO) Simranjeet Kaur of Shimlapuri police station said that her father takes pride in her work. He comes out with disinfectant spray and sanitises my vehicle when I reach home after the duty. “However, I wash my uniform daily and also sanitise my shoes, belt and badges,” she said.

Head constable Sohan Dass, 50, who works in the city PCR team, said that he works for 24 hours in a stretch and then he is given rest for the next 24 hours. “When I go to my village Dakha, the villagers appreciate my work. I also try to create awareness among them about the virus and ask them to take all precautions,” he said. He said that he ensures that he eats food separately from his family members, which include his two daughters and wife. He added that it is better to take precautions now than to feel guilty later.