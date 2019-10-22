Pollution spike likely next week, DPCC draws up plan to tackle hotspots

cities

New Delhi: With pollution levels likely to spike from next week, the Delhi government has started cracking the whip to clean up identified pollution hotspots in the capital. The government has prepared an action plan for at least eight of the 13 hotspots, with specific deadlines for each agency.

According to officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which has prepared the plan and will be monitoring the work, action has already started at most of the spots. “The maximum violations, identified at these hotspots, included dumping of debris and garbage. We have fixed responsibility of agencies that will clear the sites in a timebound manner,” a senior DPCC official, not wishing to be named, said.

The plan includes decongesting of key stretches; clearing of road dust, industrial fumes, and dumps of construction waste and garbage, among others.

The move has come after the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca), during a recent meeting of stakeholders, asked the DPCC to come up with a plan for each hotspot.

Delhi has been breathing ‘poor’ air for the past two weeks while government agencies have forecast pollution levels to spike from October 25. Violations have been reported despite the graded response action plan (Grap) — to tackle ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ levels of air quality — being implemented in Delhi-NCR from October 15.

The three municipal corporations — South, East and North — public works department (PWD), Delhi Police and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), among others, will act on identified problems.

Anand Vihar

Judged Delhi’s worst pollution hotspot last year, Anand Vihar, which also houses an Inter-State Bus Terminal, continues to be one of the most polluted city areas. The pollution watchdog has identified a huge garbage dump on the stretch between CRPF camp and Ghazipur Mandi.

“The night patrolling teams have found waste dumping on the stretch and waste burning in the Patparganj Industrial area. Also, construction debris was found dumped near a drain. The east corporation and PWD have been asked to clear the roads within 10 days,” said an official.

RK Puram, Dwarka

Massive snarls on the Ring Road, especially on the stretch between Hyatt and AIIMS, and also on Rao Tula Ram Marg were found to be adding to vehicular emissions. “The repair work on the flyover near AIIMS Trauma Centre has been found to be causing air pollution. The traffic police has been asked to decongest these stretches as well as Africa Avenue and Bhikaji Cama Place,” the official said.

In Dwarka, inspection teams have found dumps of debris and garbage at a number of sites as well as waste burning incidents. The south corporation has been asked to act on these.

Vivek Vihar

Comprising the three east Delhi industrial areas of Jhilmil, Dilshad Garden and Friends Colony, Vivek Vihar is grappling with the menace of plastic and rubber burning.

“The burning locations have been identified in Dilshad Garden and Friends Colony. Heaps of construction debris was found under the Shahdara Bridge. Also, we have asked road-owning agencies to repair roads in Friends Colony on an urgent basis, as plumes of dust were observed there,” the plan said.

Bawana, Narela, Mundka

The three industrial areas have been under the radar for burning of plastic and rubber waste. In Bawana, incidents of coal-burning, which is banned across Delhi, were found at three sites. The action plan said penalties have to be levied on such units. Besides, plastic waste dumps were found in all areas, which have to be cleared.

Action taken

The south corporation Tuesday said it has issued 2,823 challans and collected fines amounting to ₹84.77 lakh in the last 20 days for various environment offences.

The north corporation issued 192 challans and recovered fines of ₹14.98 lakh in the last 24 hours for violations, while east corporation issued 52 challans and collected ₹5.8 lakh during the same period, civic body officials said.

