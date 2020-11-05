Poor connectivity, insufficient data pack: Online classes not easy for students preparing for NTSE exam

cities

Insufficient data pack and poor connectivity have hit the online learning process for many Class 10 students preparing for the National Talent Search Scholarship (NTSE) exam which is scheduled to be held on December 13.

The three-hour coaching classes (from 9 am to noon) are been conducted every day by resource persons and subject experts following the directions of the state education department.

The initiative was taken last month by school education secretary Krishan Kumar to provide coaching to meritorious students with an aim to offer proper guidance to students to clear the scholarship exam.

This year, around 25 students from the district cleared the examination, of which two are from government schools. Last year, over 40 students were given free coaching at senior secondary residential school, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, online classes were started this year.

Around 312 students from the district had registered for the online classes and only 150 are attending it on a regular basis. The remaining are unable to attend the classes due to insufficient data packs and poor connectivity.

Fourteen-year-old Saneya Bisht, a government school student, said, “Due to poor internet connectivity, I am facing difficulty in attending my online classes. Insufficient data packs are also a major hurdle due to which I had to skip my classes for 2-3 days. I couldn’t recharge my phone again due to the financial constraints of my family.”

Another student from Giaspura, Jashanpreet Kaur who scored 95% marks in Class 9 and joined the NTSE online classes three weeks ago, is also unable to attend her classes daily citing poor connectivity and insufficient data pack.

NTSE nodal officer, Balwinder Kaur, said, “We are working towards resolving the issue as we want maximum students should clear this scholarship examination. Practice tests are conducted daily and a progress chart will be prepared by mentors. We will monitor every child’s performance and have formed a proper timetable to conduct online classes.”