Porn clip played at banquet hall during function 3 held

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:17 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police Tuesday booked the manager of a banquet hall in Vasundhara and two DJs after a porn video clip was allegedly played during an engagement ceremony on the night of November 2. The police from Indirapuram said they lodged an FIR on the complaint given by the family that hosted the function.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of November 2, where guests had come to witness the couple exchanging rings. A DJ was also arranged to play for the night.

“It was daughter’s engagement ceremony. While the DJ was playing music, a a porn clip started playing on the screen. It was a major embarrassment to our family and the assembled guests. The persons responsible for the act should be held accountable and legal action should be taken against them,” the complainant from Vasundhara said in his FIR.

The family later reached the Indirapuram police station and lodged the FIR against three persons.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the banquet hall manager Ajay Kumar and two others, Yash and Deepak Kasana, who were the DJs hired to play the music at the function.

“The three persons were arrested on the basis of the FIR. We have also seized their systems and the computer through which the clips were played at the venue. It will now be a part of the investigation. How the clip reached the computer and whether its playing at the venue was deliberate are things that the investigation will reveal,” Mahendra Singh, SHO of Indirapuram police station, said.