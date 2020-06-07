e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Portions of two-storey structure in Kalyan collapse

Portions of two-storey structure in Kalyan collapse

cities Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:57 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

Some portions of a 70-year-old two-storey structure near the Kalyan court fell on Saturday. No one was injured.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation shifted residents living near the building to a safe place.

The building, Shree Krishna Bhojanalay, which has a hotel and residential houses, was vacant at the time of the incident.

As per the KDMC, the building has been listed as extremely dangerous this year and a notice was also served to its owner to demolish it.

On Saturday, around 2.15 pm, the KDMC disaster management cell was alerted about portions of the building falling.

“There were five people living in another structure near the building. We asked them to shift. The building is extremely dangerous and we will soon demolish it. We had already served a notice to the building owner to demolish it before the monsoon,” said Kishor Kutade, ward officer, KDMC.

“Since it rained, the structure has weakened and some of its portions of the wall fell and tilted a bit,” added Kutade.

In Thane, a portion of a balcony at Gupta chawl in Gandhi Nagar, Thane, fell on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

“The balcony on a one-storey structure at Gupta chawl probably became weak due to heavy showers for the past two days,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

“The chawl is near Mahatma Gandhi School, Gandhi Nagar, and has many illegal structures. The house whose balcony fell is occupied. However, the structure is not in a dangerous condition so nobody was shifted after the incident,” added the RDMC official.

top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
RML screening centre to function only between 9am and 5pm from Sunday
RML screening centre to function only between 9am and 5pm from Sunday
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In