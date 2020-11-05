Posing as suitor, man dupes Ludhiana woman of ₹5.5L

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:39 IST

A 36-year-old woman was duped by a man, who approached her through a matrimonial website posing as a potential groom, and his accomplices, of Rs 5.50 lakh. According to investigating officer Lakhwinder Masih, the accused have been identified as Dev Kumar and Sunita of Mizoram, Mohd Aseem of Gurugram, Asha from Kanpur, and Mohd Aloudin from New Delhi.

The complainant, who works in a private bank and is a resident of Rose Enclave, said that Kumar came in touch with her through a matrimonial website last year.

Both of them began chatting. He told the victim that he was born in India and his parents had moved to the United Kingdom (UK) when he was very young. He expressed the wish to settle back in India.

The complainant said that on January 2, the accused said that he was sending a parcel from the UK containing 1 lakh pound along with required documents so that she could buy a plot for them to build a house and live in after their wedding.

After two days, Kumar’s accomplice Sunita, who was posing as a customs agent, claimed that a parcel had arrived and the victim would have to submit Rs 5.50 lakh to get it released.

The complainant deposited the money in the account number shared by Dev.

Two days later, Dev called the complainant and said that he had landed in India, and the customs officials were demanding Rs 8 lakh for releasing his valuables. Dev asked the complainant to submit Rs 8 lakh in the bank account immediately. On this, the complaint suspected something fishy. She tracked the previous transaction and learned that accused persons had withdrawn the cash in Gurugram.

When the complainant called Dev and asked him the reason for duping her, he switched off his phone.

The investigating officer said that a case under various sections of the IPC had been registered against the accused. He added that the police had information about the gang and its modus operandi, and they will be nabbed soon.