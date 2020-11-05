e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Posing as suitor, man dupes Ludhiana woman of ₹5.5L

Posing as suitor, man dupes Ludhiana woman of ₹5.5L

The complainant said that on January 2, the accused said that he was sending a parcel from the UK containing 1 lakh pound along with required documents so that she could buy a plot for them

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Representative photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 36-year-old woman was duped by a man, who approached her through a matrimonial website posing as a potential groom, and his accomplices, of Rs 5.50 lakh. According to investigating officer Lakhwinder Masih, the accused have been identified as Dev Kumar and Sunita of Mizoram, Mohd Aseem of Gurugram, Asha from Kanpur, and Mohd Aloudin from New Delhi.

The complainant, who works in a private bank and is a resident of Rose Enclave, said that Kumar came in touch with her through a matrimonial website last year.

Both of them began chatting. He told the victim that he was born in India and his parents had moved to the United Kingdom (UK) when he was very young. He expressed the wish to settle back in India.

The complainant said that on January 2, the accused said that he was sending a parcel from the UK containing 1 lakh pound along with required documents so that she could buy a plot for them to build a house and live in after their wedding.

After two days, Kumar’s accomplice Sunita, who was posing as a customs agent, claimed that a parcel had arrived and the victim would have to submit Rs 5.50 lakh to get it released.

The complainant deposited the money in the account number shared by Dev.

Two days later, Dev called the complainant and said that he had landed in India, and the customs officials were demanding Rs 8 lakh for releasing his valuables. Dev asked the complainant to submit Rs 8 lakh in the bank account immediately. On this, the complaint suspected something fishy. She tracked the previous transaction and learned that accused persons had withdrawn the cash in Gurugram.

When the complainant called Dev and asked him the reason for duping her, he switched off his phone.

The investigating officer said that a case under various sections of the IPC had been registered against the accused. He added that the police had information about the gang and its modus operandi, and they will be nabbed soon.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
Early votes fuel Joe Biden’s surge in leads over Trump amid tense battle
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
ESPN to eliminate 500 jobs in fallout from coronavirus disruption
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
MI vs DC Highlights: MI beat DC by 57 runs to storm into final
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
Covid update: China suspends flights from India; firecrackers banned in Delhi
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In