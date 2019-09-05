Positive change in country whenever BJP came to power: Guv

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:52 IST

Governor Anandiben Patel said there has been a positive change in the states and in the country whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

To drive home her point, she said when Narendra Modi became chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, he launched a campaign to construct toilets for girls in educational institutions to check dropout rate among girls.

“Again, when he became Prime Minister in 2014, the government launched Swachhata Abhiyan, which became a mass movement. Several toilets were constructed to check open defecation and the cleanliness drive gathered momentum,” she said at a teachers’ felicitation function at Lok Bhawan here.

Lauding chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement that there is no harm in students cleaning their school campuses, the governor said: “I went to the best school in Ahmedabad, where girls have been keeping their classrooms and school compound clean for decades. We girls used to make a schedule and clean the allocated area.”

Anandiben praised Yogi Adityanath, saying his government is trying to change things at the grassroots level for the last two and a half years. “The results may not be visible immediately, but there will be a positive impact in the long run. Uttar Pradesh can now hope to become Uttam Pradesh,” she said.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said UP government is trying to restore the sanctity of the education system by holding copying-free exams since it came to power in 2017.

Teachers of higher education who bagged Shikshak Shri Samman included: Amita Sarkar of Agra College, Agra; Deepak Kumar Srivastava of Lal Bahadur Shastri Prabandh Mahila Mahavidyalaya and Santsharan Mishra of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya; Hriday Shankar Singh of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut; Poonam Tandon, physics department, Lucknow University and Sikandar Lal of Pratapgarh. Shivraj Singh and Krishnakant Sharma, both from Meerut, got the Saraswati Samman.

