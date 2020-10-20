Potato, onion prices leave Ludhiana residents jittery, no respite till next month

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2020

Skyrocketing vegetable prices have left Ludhiana residents teary-eyed this festive season. While the humble potato is priced at Rs 55 to 60 per kg in the retail market, onions are being sold at Rs 70 per kg. The wholesale rates of these vegetables are Rs 28 per kg for potato and Rs 60 a kg for onion.

Vegetable market arhtiyas say that the onion rates have shot up due to shortage caused by crop damage in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra following incessant rains.

Area under veggie cultivation dips

Meanwhile, vegetable farmers are also bringing down area under cultivation. Mohd Gafoor, who cultivates vegetables on 63 acres in Patiala, said that he had suffered a loss of nearly Rs 30 lakh as the mushrooms, cucumber, baby corns and pumpkins which used to sell like hot cakes perished in his field during the lockdown. But this summer, he cultivated vegetables only on 12 acres and used the rest for paddy farming.

“Vegetables used to be in huge demand. But the market window for these is limited. And in the absence of proper mechanisms for refrigeration and storage, we had no choice but to switch to paddy. But now that the vegetable prices are hitting the roof, I am receiving rich returns for my produce,” he added.

Manpreet Singh Grewal, president of crop residue management wing of PAU Kisan Club, said that currently hoarding of potato and onion is leading to price rise. “As fresh crops are yet to arrive, the prices of potatoes will further rise in the coming weeks. The prices will crash by the end of the year or in the beginning of next year. With the passing of new farm laws, the central government has lifted government restrictions on hoarding, and such price variation will be common in the coming days,” said Manpreet.

Gurkanwal Singh, president of Sabzi Mandi Vegetable Arhtiya Association, said that prices of both onion and potato are set to rise. “We are expecting the next set of onions crop by the next month. This will likely bring some respite to residents. However, the prices of other vegetables are also going to rise due to less cultivation,” said Gurkawal.