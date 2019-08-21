Potholes in Pune Cantonment irks commuters

pune

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:21 IST

Heavy rainfall that lashed the city over the last few weeks has left the roads in Pune Cantonment riddled with potholes, exposing the authorities’ monsoon preparedness.

Roads leading to Golibar maidan, Pulgate chowk, near Pulgate police chowki; East street, Wanowrie bazaar and the road stretch between Mammadevi petrol pump and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MITSD, are in a bad state and have left commuters fuming.

Anand Jeevale, a commuter, said, “The condition of the road here is very bad and so, I lodged a complaint with the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) authorities, but they seemed to be disinterested in solving our woes.”

Another commuter Smita Gaikwad from Bhimpura pointed out that potholes near Ghorpadi chowk are a cause of concern as she had met with an accident recently due to the potholes.

“It is an arterial chowk and the PCB has not repaired the road stretch. The PCB staff was seen filling the potholes with mud instead of gravel and tar. It is a cause of concern and residents have approached the local representatives to raise the issue with the administration,” said Gaikwad.

Khursheed Dinshaw, a resident of East street, said, “Important road junctions in Cantonment are dotted with potholes, but PCB which keeps the area under close circuit television camera (CCTV) surveillance, fails to see the bad condition of roads.”

Advocate Netraprakash Bhog, civic rights activist, said, “This is an alarming situation and the PCB staff of the road department is missing in action. Residents are facing problem while commuting due to civic apathy.”

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar, despite repeated attempts, could not be reached for comments.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 20:02 IST