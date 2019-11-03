e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Power employees’ unions welcome CBI probe move

  Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The electricity employees’ unions have welcomed the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe into power sector employees’ provident fund investment scam, but have demanded removal of top energy sector officials for a fair probe.

In a statement, UP Rajya Vidyut Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti leader Shailendra Dubey said the DHFCL’s alleged links with Iqbal Mirchi and Dawood Ibrahim was a serious issue and the government must get the same investigated from the national security point of view also.

He said the government must issue a White Paper on all the investments made in various companies and banks so far.

Dubey demanded the Power Sector Employees Trust be reorganised and a representative of the employees be put on its board.

“We also demand the government to own the responsibility of compensating for the fund that the DHFCL has fled with,” Dubey said. He claimed the total investment in the company was to the tune of Rs 4122.70 crore of which Rs 2268 crore was still with the firm.

UP Power Officers’ Association working president Awadhesh Kumar Verma praised energy minister Shrikant Sharma for quickly writing to the CM for a CBI, probe but demanded the government to order removal of all the office bearers of the Trust so that they did not tamper with the evidence.

“The CBI should be asked to probe at whose behest the decision to invest employees’ fund in private companies was taken,” Verma demanded.

top news
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked in WhatsApp snooping: Congress
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
On deadlock with Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis gives an assurance
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
NRC a base document for future, vital for peaceful co-existence, says CJI
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
PM Modi co-chairs India-ASEAN meet in Bangkok, highlights Act East policy
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News