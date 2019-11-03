Power employees’ unions welcome CBI probe move

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:42 IST

The electricity employees’ unions have welcomed the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe into power sector employees’ provident fund investment scam, but have demanded removal of top energy sector officials for a fair probe.

In a statement, UP Rajya Vidyut Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti leader Shailendra Dubey said the DHFCL’s alleged links with Iqbal Mirchi and Dawood Ibrahim was a serious issue and the government must get the same investigated from the national security point of view also.

He said the government must issue a White Paper on all the investments made in various companies and banks so far.

Dubey demanded the Power Sector Employees Trust be reorganised and a representative of the employees be put on its board.

“We also demand the government to own the responsibility of compensating for the fund that the DHFCL has fled with,” Dubey said. He claimed the total investment in the company was to the tune of Rs 4122.70 crore of which Rs 2268 crore was still with the firm.

UP Power Officers’ Association working president Awadhesh Kumar Verma praised energy minister Shrikant Sharma for quickly writing to the CM for a CBI, probe but demanded the government to order removal of all the office bearers of the Trust so that they did not tamper with the evidence.

“The CBI should be asked to probe at whose behest the decision to invest employees’ fund in private companies was taken,” Verma demanded.