Power staff call for two-day work boycott from Nov 18

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:38 IST

The state’s power employees will resort to a 48-hour work boycott from November 18 morning in response to a call by UP Karmvhari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti to press various demands and protest the PF scam.

As a buildup, prior to that they will hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters, power projects at Shakti Bhawan here on November5 between 3pm and 5pm.

Giving this information here, employees’ leader Shailendra Dubey said the decision on the boycott was taken after their meeting with the UPPCL management with regard to their demands failed at Shakti Bhawan here on Monday.

The proposed agitation is being seen as a pressure tactics to get their old demands like wages correction, regularisation of services of contract staff, recruitment to fill vacant posts etc met at a time when the UPPCL management is defensive over the PF scam.