e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Power staff call for two-day work boycott from Nov 18

  Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state’s power employees will resort to a 48-hour work boycott from November 18 morning in response to a call by UP Karmvhari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti to press various demands and protest the PF scam.

As a buildup, prior to that they will hold demonstrations at all the district headquarters, power projects at Shakti Bhawan here on November5 between 3pm and 5pm.

Giving this information here, employees’ leader Shailendra Dubey said the decision on the boycott was taken after their meeting with the UPPCL management with regard to their demands failed at Shakti Bhawan here on Monday.

The proposed agitation is being seen as a pressure tactics to get their old demands like wages correction, regularisation of services of contract staff, recruitment to fill vacant posts etc met at a time when the UPPCL management is defensive over the PF scam.

top news
‘Neither Gandhi’s talisman nor my conscience allows to join RCEP’: PM Modi
‘Neither Gandhi’s talisman nor my conscience allows to join RCEP’: PM Modi
In Fadnavis’ ‘new government’ comment, a possible message to Sena
In Fadnavis’ ‘new government’ comment, a possible message to Sena
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
‘Compounder operating on patient’: Cong on PM’s approach to RCEP trade deal
‘Compounder operating on patient’: Cong on PM’s approach to RCEP trade deal
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
The rally puts Imran Khan’s legitimacy at risk | HT editorial
The rally puts Imran Khan’s legitimacy at risk | HT editorial
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News