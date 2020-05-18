e-paper
PPCB collects samples as Ludhiana MC treats sewage with poly aluminium chloride

On May 5 also, PPCB and MC had collected samples of the STP, but as Tajpur Road dyeing industry was closed at that time, no industrial waste was coming into the plant. Now, with commencement of the industrial operations, the samples were collected again

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Workers of the Punjab Pollution Control Board collecting samples of treated water at Jalampur sewage treatment plant in Ludhiana on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

While the municipal corporation (MC) is conducting a trial to treat the sewage with poly aluminium chloride at Jamalpur sewage treatment plant (STP), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Monday collected samples of the treated water to check effectiveness of the chemical compound in treating the waste.

On May 5 also, PPCB and MC had collected samples of the STP, but as Tajpur Road dyeing industry was closed at that time, no industrial waste was coming into the plant.

Now, with commencement of the industrial operations, PPCB has again collected the samples. Officials said they also need to check the effect of the chemical on the water that comes out of the STP after treatment.

“The treated water gets into Sutlej River through Buddha Nullah and we need to ensure that it does not affect the water quality and aquatic life,” said PPCB superintending engineer Sandeep Behl.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said, “The government and the civic body are working to stop industrial waste from getting into the STP. But even with the industrial waste getting into the plant, the trial is giving good results. The black water that earlier used to come out of the STP has diluted and water quality has also improved. The MC has also sent the samples for testing separately.”

