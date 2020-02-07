e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PPCB workshop on environment protection: Polluters are murderers of ecology, says NGT chief

PPCB workshop on environment protection: Polluters are murderers of ecology, says NGT chief

PPCB chairman SS Marwaha said environment issues were not a priority after independence

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:04 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(From left) PPCB chairman SS Marwaha, NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairman of NGT monitoring committee for the Sutlej and the Beas justice Jasbir Singh, PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and chairman of NGT monitoring committee for the Ghaggar justice Pritampal Singh during a workshop on environment protection on the university campus in Ludhiana on Friday.
(From left) PPCB chairman SS Marwaha, NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, chairman of NGT monitoring committee for the Sutlej and the Beas justice Jasbir Singh, PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and chairman of NGT monitoring committee for the Ghaggar justice Pritampal Singh during a workshop on environment protection on the university campus in Ludhiana on Friday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Talking about the overflowing secondary garbage dumps situated at Kailash Nagar and Subhash Nagar here on the National Highway-44, National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel called polluters ‘murderers’ of the environment. 

Goel, who was in the city to participate in the first workshop on environment protection organised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday, said though he had asked police commissioner to see if legal action can be taken against the defaulters, everyone should come forward to deal with the problem.

“Solid waste management is a major concern across the country. A major part of the sewage is not being treated, while illegal sand mining is also affecting river ecology,” said Goel while addressing the workshop dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. 

‘Ludhiana worst’

Meanwhile, the chairman of the NGT monitoring committee for the Sutlej and the Beas, Justice Jasbir Singh, said, “Ludhiana is the worst in terms of pollution. People used to bathe in the Buddha Nullah but now, the nullah even pollutes the Sutlej. Research has shown that life expectancy has reduced by two years due to pollution.” 

“India has 3% area of the world but pumps 25% of the ground water. Punjab will run out of ground water in the next 25 years as people have failed to perform their duties,” said Singh. 

PPCB chairman SS Marwaha said environment issues were not a priority after independence. “NGT was formed as the departments were not able to work properly. The conditions are improving as the NGT has framed strict norms and policies,” he said. 

Work together

Chairman of NGT monitoring committee the Ghaggar river, Justice Pritampal Singh, said, “NGOs and the society should come forward for finding a solution to the problem. Tokyo, a city in Japan with a population of around 3.5 crore, does not throw a single piece of garbage into the water body which moves across it, but in Ludhiana, people throw garbage over the fence.” 

Former Delhi University pro vice-chancellor CR Babu said water scarcity is a major challenge across the globe, besides maintenance of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and effluent treatment plants (ETPs). “Constructed wetland technology should be adopted which is more efficient than STP and ETP,” said Babu. 

PAU vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said, “Farmers should stop damaging the environment and soil by burning paddy straw and using fertilisers. They should go for diversification and cultivate crops which require less water.” 

Senior officials of PPCB, MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar and city councillors among others participated in the workshop. 

Plastic bottles raise eyebrows 

Councillor Mamta Ashu questioned the use of plastic bottles to serve water during the workshop. “The PPCB is spreading awareness against plastic use, but failed to practice what they preach. Also, nothing concrete was discussed regarding the Buddha Nullah which is a major challenge for the city,” said Ashu.

top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities