Prabhleen case: Canadian police term it murder-suicide, end probe

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:08 IST

The Canadian police have closed the investigation into the killing of 21-year-old Jalandhar girl Prabhleen Kaur, linking the murder with the death of 18-year-old boy, who is believed to be the main suspect in the case.

The Canadian homicide agency announced that they are not looking for any further suspects in the case that they have termed as murder suicide.

The international student was found dead at her residence in the town of Surrey in British Columbia, in what police suspect was a murder-suicide incident.

Both the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are investigating the tragic death of the student at Langara College in the Metro Vancouver area. Her body was recovered at a rented apartment along with that of a boy.

The agency tweeted from its official twitter handle IHIT (@HomicideTeam), “In response to media enquiries about the last Friday’s #IHIT investigation in #SurreyBC, we can share with you that the homicide victim was a 21yo female from India and the 2nd deceased was a 18yo male, resident of the Lower Mainland. We are not looking for further suspects.”

There were no further updates from the police on the apparent murder-suicide. They have also not identified the teenager believed to be behind the killing.

The police also stated that deceased were known to each other and this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public, indicating there may not have been any connection to gang-related violence in the region.

VICTIM’S FATHER APPLIES FOR VISA

Prabhleen’s father Gurdyal Singh Matharoo applied for Canadian visa on Wednesday. He said, “I have a lots of information to share with investigators, but will not like to divulge anything now.”

Meanwhile, Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met minister of external affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed the issue with him.

He requested the minister to take up the matter with the Canadian government and also sought financial assistance to Prabhleen’s parents to visit Canada and bring the body of their daughter to India.

“The minister assured that the issue would be taken up at the highest level of the Canadian government and exemplary punishment would be sought for the culprits,” he said in a statement.