Pragati Maidan metro station renamed as Supreme Court metro station

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:56 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government’s naming committee on Tuesday decided to rename the Pragati Maidan metro station as Supreme Court metro station, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia said, “The decision was taken by the naming committee today. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will now act on it.”

The deputy CM said it was likely to take them around a month or so to incorporate the change in the station’s sign boards, signages in platforms and other metro stations, inside trains and the audio tracks pertaining to announcements – both in metro stations and inside trains.

“The demand to rename Pragati Maidan metro station was taken by the Supreme Court in September 2019. We have followed the court’s directions,” Sisodia said.

The station falls on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line that connects Dwarka sub-city with Noida and Vaishali.

The Delhi government and the Centre are equal stakeholders in the metro services. A DMRC official later said, “Alteration of names is under the domain of the State Names Authority of the government of Delhi. Decisions taken by them are communicated to the DMRC, which accordingly takes up necessary action.”

Sisodia said the committee in its meeting also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and its flyover after Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra and the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road as Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.

The Lajpat Nagar flyover will be named as Sri Jhoole Lal Setu flyover and the Shakti Nagar Chowk is to be renamed Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk, he said.

The naming committee was set up by the Delhi government in 2017.