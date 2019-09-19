Pratibha International School wins Pune edition of TCS IT Wiz 2019

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:35 IST

Pune Rishi Laddha and Rigved Desai, both Class 11 students of Pratibha International School, came out on top at the Pune edition of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) IT Wiz 2019 inter-school junior college competition.

As quizmaster Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramanium took contestants through five buzzer-based rounds – Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Tech Patriot and Block the Chain – besides an exclusive round on TCS - Laddha and Desai reigned supreme on Thursday at Ganeshkala Krida Manch.

Questions focused on application of information technology, the business, people, new trends, and legends.

Various prominent schools from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad participated in this competition, and Hutchings High School, Pune, came out as runners up.

“Last year I participated in this competition, but from another school. It is an interesting and crucial platform for students like us who want to make a career in IT and after winning the regional competition we are looking forward for the national finals,” said Laddha.

Desai added, “We have been preparing for this competition and it was hard to crack. We studied the pattern of questions and the quiz books given to us by TCS.”

The guests of honour at the event were Sylvain Comiti, Refinery 4.0 programme director at Total, and Sacheen Ratnaparkhi, centre head, TCS Pune.

The winners walked away with a trophy and gift vouchers worth Rs 60,000 along with specially designed medals. They will go on to represent Pune at the National Finals in Mumbai, later this year, where they will compete with 11 other regional champions.

Aimed at building awareness about the growing significance of technology skills, this strongly-contested, annual quiz infused tech trends and used animation to keep the audience and the participants at the edge of their seats.

Similar regional contests have been planned at 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.

Ratnaparkhi, centre head, TCS Pune, said, “There is so much talent in these youth and their passion to learn about IT is fabulous. Every year I come to this competition and look forward to these kids which are full of energy.”

TCS’ IT Wiz

IT Wiz is a ‘knowledge Initiative’ started in 1999, and today is the biggest inter-school IT quiz for students from Classes eight-12. The quiz aims to build awareness and emphasise the importance of IT skills, and enable students to look at technology from a holistic perspective.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:35 IST