e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pregnant star tortoise rescued in Mumbai; diagnosed with bone disease

Pregnant star tortoise rescued in Mumbai; diagnosed with bone disease

The reptile’s shell has turned rubber-soft due to the bone disease as its body starts absorbing calcium required for normal metabolic and hormonal functions from its shell, said experts

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:12 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
The tortoise is under intensive care at an animal centre in Thane.
The tortoise is under intensive care at an animal centre in Thane. (RAWW)
         

An abandoned and critically-ill pregnant Indian star tortoise was rescued by the Mumbai range of the forest department earlier this week. It has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of metabolic bone disease.

The reptile was found abandoned in a building complex at Ghatkopar by a resident. He informed the forest department about it and they rescued the reptile, said Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW). It was later handed over to the Thane Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA), where X-ray reports revealed that the tortoise was pregnant with three eggs. The vet, Dr Archana Bapat, then learnt that the tortoise had developed the bone disease. It is now under intensive care.

“While this may not be a rare disease, the reptile has poor chances of survival presently. Its shell has turned rubber-soft due to the bone disease as its body starts absorbing calcium required for normal metabolic and hormonal functions from its shell, thereby causing excessive softening of the shell,” said Pawan Sharma, president, RAWW, adding, “Most of the star tortoises kept in illegal captivity are prone to this disease, which leads to a slow and extremely painful death.”

Listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, star tortoises are one of the most trafficked wildlife globally.

top news
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In