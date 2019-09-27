Pregnant woman found dead on tracks

cities

Sep 27, 2019

The Kalyan government railway police (GRP) found an unidentified pregnant woman’s body near a track in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday night.

According to the GRP officials, they found the woman on the tracks around 10.30pm and took her to Central Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“The woman, who was eight months pregnant, died after she was hit by a train. We have not found anything to identify her. We circulated her photo and asked the police, woman welfare foundation and local corporators to help identify her, the GRP official said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:35 IST