President Kovind presents colours to INS Shivaji at Lonavla

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:41 IST

LONAVLA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday awarded the coveted President’s Colours to the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shivaji, Lonavla.

The premier institute is a marine training institute for coast guards and navy officers. The award is one of the most prestigious for defence institutes and regiments for its contribution during war and peace time.

INS Shivaji, Lonavla, commissioned as HMIS (Her Majesty’s Indian Ship) Shivaji in 1945, is a premier Cat ‘A’ training establishment of the Indian Navy. The motto of the establishment is “Karmasu Kaushalam” which translates to imbibing the concept of ‘Skill at Work’ in all facets of human endeavour.

The establishment has rendered 75 years of service to the nation by imparting training in engineering discipline to personnel of Indian Navy, Coast Guard, other sister services and friendly foreign countries. It has trained more than two lakh officers and sailors, both Indian and international, since inception. All courses conducted at INS Shivaji are recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This month, INS Shivaji is commemorating 75 years of service to the Navy and the 75th year of this establishment commenced from February 15. This year marks the ‘platinum jubilee year’ of the naval facility.

The President’s Colour marks a very important milestone in the history of INS Shivaji. The high honour will be displayed and carried at all ceremonial parades at INS Shivaji to motivate and inspire all future marine engineers of the Navy. A special postal cover marking the platinum jubilee of INS Shivaji will also be released by the president.