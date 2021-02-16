IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Press in Chennai eligible for Covid-19 vaccine: Corporation chief
Tamil Nadu began administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Saturday.(AFP)
Tamil Nadu began administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Saturday.(AFP)
cities

Press in Chennai eligible for Covid-19 vaccine: Corporation chief

  • Health secretary had said that there are preparations to include those involved in election work as frontline workers to receive the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday announced that press and media personnel are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination as media will be part of the election duty.

“The authorities have cleared people who are related to the elections to be administered the Covid vaccine. Press and media being an integral part of the administration are also involved in election-related issues from the start. So, the GCC has initiated the chapter of administering the vaccine to all the members of the media and press,” Prakash said in a statement. He appealed for the vaccine to be taken without any “hesitations or misconceptions.”

A day earlier, health secretary, J Radhakrishnan had said that there are preparations to include those involved in election work as frontline workers to receive the vaccine on priority.

Tamil Nadu began administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Saturday. As of February 15, as many as 269,017 healthcare workers, frontline workers and police personnel have taken the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. In total, 845,575 people have tested positive for the virus in Tami till date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccination chennai
Close
A man cycles past a graffiti-covered wall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai.(Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS)
A man cycles past a graffiti-covered wall amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai.(Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS)
mumbai news

'Mumbai might head towards lockdown if Covid-19 norms not followed': Mayor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:17 PM IST
  • The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases was reported in Mumbai ten days after the local trains were restarted from February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
noida news

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamil Nadu began administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Saturday.(AFP)
Tamil Nadu began administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Saturday.(AFP)
cities

Press in Chennai eligible for Covid-19 vaccine: Corporation chief

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • Health secretary had said that there are preparations to include those involved in election work as frontline workers to receive the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Social security dept to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Chandigarh The Punjab social security, women and child development department has decided to link Aadhaar with the scheme for financial assistance to disabled persons to enable eligible beneficiaries to get their dues promptly in a transparent manner
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incident took place on February 9 and came to light on Monday when a purported video of it went viral.(HT file photo for representation)
The incident took place on February 9 and came to light on Monday when a purported video of it went viral.(HT file photo for representation)
bhopal news

Woman thrashed, forced to walk with boy on shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

PTI, Guna
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:56 PM IST
In the video, the woman, who is around 20 years old, is seen walking barefoot with the boy on her shoulders as some men keep hitting her with sticks and even with cricket bats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar (left) welcomes his successor Rajesh Patil, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Former PCMC municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar (left) welcomes his successor Rajesh Patil, on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

New PCMC chief to visit each ward to draw up devp plan

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Rajesh Patil took the charge as the municipal commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
Yuvraj Renuse has gifted two closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Alumnus gifts CCTV cameras to Pune ZP school on Valentine’s Day

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Pune: Students of the zilla parishad primary school in village Pabe of Velhe taluka will now have another reason to remember the Valentine’s Day (February 15)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

As fuel prices soar, e-vehicle registrations on the rise

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:11 PM IST
E-vehicle registration numbers have increased in 2021, as compared to January and February of last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
others

Three-year-old girl allegedly raped by 13-year-old boy in MP’s Chhatarpur

By Anupam Pateriya
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Police said the boy was produced before a juvenile justice board and sent to an observation home. The two children were neighbours
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was after about three decades that India experienced a massive locust attack in 2019-20 when the insect moved from Rajasthan to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Punjab. (HT file photo)
It was after about three decades that India experienced a massive locust attack in 2019-20 when the insect moved from Rajasthan to various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Punjab. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Year after locust attack, experts monitor movement

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Latest field analysis shows swarms persist in Kenya and Ethiopia but other areas in Asia, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, are calm
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The disaster management team of Mulshi administration helped us in finding the bodies,” said police naik Ravindra Nagtilak of Paud police station. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
“The disaster management team of Mulshi administration helped us in finding the bodies,” said police naik Ravindra Nagtilak of Paud police station. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 students who drowned in Varasgaon dam near Lavasa

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
The two students who drowned while on an outing with their friends were identified as Nihal Uttam Thapa (21) from Shillong, Meghalaya and Shirashit Chandramauli Soran (20), from Chennai police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT photo)
Representational Image. (HT photo)
others

16-year-old raped in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

By Suresh Foujdar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The girl was rushed for medical examination after her father managed to file a complaint on Monday. Police said they were trying to arrest the accused who were absconding
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka schools to reopen for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade on February 22: Minister

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The minister said the government would conduct random testing of students and parents. However, those coming from Kerala would require mandatory Covid-19 negative certificates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children, some with cycles, formed a human chain in Bavdhan with placards on reducing pollution and improving road safety. (HT PHOTO)
Children, some with cycles, formed a human chain in Bavdhan with placards on reducing pollution and improving road safety. (HT PHOTO)
others

Civic Sanskriti: Neighbourhoods change, one small, concrete decision at a time

By Sanskriti Menon
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST
A couple of Sundays ago, I cycled up from Aundh to Bavdhan to experience the “No vehicle Sunday” organised by the Bavdhan Citizens’ Forum
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Mumbai local train
A Mumbai local train
mumbai news

‘In people’s hands’: Mumbai mayor’s warning on lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The Maharashtra government has extended Covid-19 related restrictions across the state till February 28. Local trains, considered as Mumbai’s lifeline, opened for the general public from February 1, for the first time in several months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP