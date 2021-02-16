Press in Chennai eligible for Covid-19 vaccine: Corporation chief
- Health secretary had said that there are preparations to include those involved in election work as frontline workers to receive the vaccine.
Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner G Prakash on Tuesday announced that press and media personnel are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination as media will be part of the election duty.
“The authorities have cleared people who are related to the elections to be administered the Covid vaccine. Press and media being an integral part of the administration are also involved in election-related issues from the start. So, the GCC has initiated the chapter of administering the vaccine to all the members of the media and press,” Prakash said in a statement. He appealed for the vaccine to be taken without any “hesitations or misconceptions.”
A day earlier, health secretary, J Radhakrishnan had said that there are preparations to include those involved in election work as frontline workers to receive the vaccine on priority.
Tamil Nadu began administering the second dose of the Covid vaccine on Saturday. As of February 15, as many as 269,017 healthcare workers, frontline workers and police personnel have taken the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. In total, 845,575 people have tested positive for the virus in Tami till date.
