Prez inaugurates new block of RMSC Hospital in Vrindavan 

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:40 IST

Agra President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 300-bed Sarada block of the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram Charitable (RMSC) Hospital in Vrindavan on Thursday.

While dedicating the block to cancer patients, he said the Mission was established with the objective of ‘Nar seva hi Narayan seva hai’ (‘serving people is serving God’).

A hospital, which began with four beds about 112 years ago, has now grown to the extent that it is providing quality treatment for diseases like cancer, he said.

“The way Lord Krishna freed people from oppression, in the same way Ramakrishna Mission is undertaking the task of freeing people from diseases,” said Kovind addressing the gathering at Ram Krishna Mission Sevashram.

Speaking on the occasion, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath suggested that charitable organisations must join hands with government institutions to ensure that the Ayushman Bharat Yojna was accessible to people.

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind arrived at the Agra airport on Thursday morning. They were accorded a welcome by UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kovind mentioned that UP governor Anandiben Patel welcomed him at the airport with a dupatta (stole) having ‘Radhey Radhey’ written on it.

Due to low visibility, the President took the road route to the Ramkrishna Mission Sevashram instead of commuting by helicopter.

“I had come across the working of the Ramakrishna Mission in 2017 while being Governor of Bihar. It is a matter of achievement that this charitable hospital in Vrindavan has treated 5.50 lakh patients in the last one year,” said the President.

“As per Sanatan tradition, service is considered as ‘religion’. Swami Vivekanand made this tradition a medium of public welfare by connecting religion with service, which is witnessed in the institutions of Ramakrishna Mission,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana was a key scheme providing better healthcare facilities to the poor.

“Charitable institutions, along with government organisations can contribute a lot to make this scheme accessible to people. Ramakrishna Mission’s cooperation in this direction is commendable,” he said.

The President offered prayers at the Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan. The district administration had deployed a ‘langoor’ in the nearby area to keep other monkeys away while cops were seen armed with ‘gulel’ to check simian menace.

As part of security arrangements, shops in the lane leading to the temple were closed while public entry was stopped. After offering prayers at the temple, the President left for Nikunj van to meet spiritual guru Vijay Kaushal Maharaj and had a discussion with him.

Later, the President, accompanied by the governor and chief minister reached the Akshay Patra Foundation, where they all served food to children. Kovind also offered prayers at the Radhey Vrindavan Chandra Mandir.

UP energy minister and MLA from Mathura, Srikant Sharma was present and welcomed the President and his wife.