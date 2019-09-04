Primary school students to attend Agra University’s 85th convocation function

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:12 IST

For the first time ever, primary school students will be attending the convocation of the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University of Agra on October 11, 2019, said varsity officials.

“On the 85th convocation of the university, students Primary School, Nagla Kanskhar, will take part in the programme,” said Girja Shankar Sharma, public relations officer of the Agra varsity.

He said that the school had been adopted by the university. “Apart from that students of the model school run by the Agra varsity will also take part in the event. It will be a historic moment -- the first for the university,” said the PRO.

The official said the university administration was still to declare the name of the chief guest and discussions regarding that were still going on. “The dress code for the convocation will be ‘dhoti & kurta’ for male students and ‘saree’ for female students. This dress code first began in the 83rd convocation,” he said.

On the occasion, he said, Agra varsity was also expected to declare some new initiatives such as adoption of tuberculosis patients, maintenance of ‘Gandhi Pravas Sthal’ in Agra and more.

The PRO said that the university administration was also considering starting the ‘Annapurna Canteen’ on the Khandari campus. To recall, the National Students’ Union of India had recently protested to show their dissatisfaction with delay in the canteen’s inauguration.

