Primary students introduced to university culture

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:32 IST

Lucknow As part of efforts to integrate primary and higher education in UP, 20 students of government primary schools were felicitated at Lucknow University’s 62nd convocation on Tuesday.

The students were of classes 4 to 7 from schools of Barabanki district.

“Convocation is an occasion for the university. It is also an opportunity to introduce school children to university culture,” said Anandiben Patel, UP governor, who was behind the novel idea.

The students were ecstatic after attending the function.

“I liked the way medals were given to the achievers. I had never seen such a big stage and the beautiful building of the university,” said Amanshu, a Class 5 student, who attended the ceremony.

“I won a medal in my school last year, but the function was not as big as the one at LU today. I will also join the university and win a medal,” said Arushi, a Class 7 student.

While felicitating students on the stage, the governor spoke to one Sahe Alam of Class 7. “She asked me if I liked the event and how I felt here. I told her that that I am happy to have attended this function,” said the student.

The students also visited some departments of the university after the function and took a Metro ride before returning to Barabanki.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:32 IST