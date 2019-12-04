Principal manhandled: Ludhiana deputy DEO visits school for inquiry after video goes viral

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:37 IST

After a two-minute video of villagers manhandling the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Alamgir, went viral on social media, deputy district education officer (DEO, secondary) Charanjit Singh visited the school on Wednesday to inquire into the matter.

As per information, the deputy DEO reached the school at 9am, following the orders of the DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, and questioned schoolteachers and students for more than six hours.

When contacted, deputy DEO Charanjit Singh said, “I have recorded the statements of the school teachers and need a day’s time to study the statements. I will submit the report to DEO secondary on Thursday.”

NOVEMBER 16 INCIDENT

As per sources, the video was recorded on November 16 after the school principal allegedly pushed a pregnant physical education lecturer. The principal then reportedly locked her room and fled the spot. However, when the villagers found out about they incident, they traced her and manhandled her. In the video that is being circulated on social media, she is seen being dragged around the school by villagers who are holding her by the hair.

After district education officer (DEO, secondary) Swaranjit Kaur was informed by school authorities regarding the incident, a three-member team headed by Government Senior Secondary School, (Boys), Gill, principal Ravinder Kaur visited the school to inquire the matter and submitted the report on November 16 to the DEO. On November 17, DEO directed school principal Jasbir Kaur Arora to report on duty at the district education office till further orders.

WHAT TRIGGERED THE ALTERCATION

As per information, the physical education lecturer had applied for a two-day casual leave as doctors advised her to take rest to avoid complications in the delivery process. But the school principal refused to grant her leave and asked another teacher to tell her to report to school. When she reached the school on November 16, the principal pushed her.

Delhon station house officer sub-inspector Manjit Kaur said, “After receiving a complaint from the lecturer, we visited the school to inquire the matter. A medico-legal report was provided to us following which a daily diary report was lodged.”

Despite repeated attempts, school principal Jasbir Kaur Arora was not available for comments.

SCHOOL RECEIVED 50K UNIFORM GRANT

As per sources, the school authorities received a grant of ₹50,000 for uniforms on September 15 but even after three months, it was not provided to the students. It came to the fore that as many as 17 teachers have also not received salaries of the last month.

It was found that as the principal proceeded on leave from November 17, the financial powers of the schools were not handed over to anybody due to which salary disbursement was delayed.

DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We will provide the drawing and disbursing powers (DDO) to other principal so that teachers’ salaries can be released.”