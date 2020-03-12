Principal speak: Collaboration is the key to overall success

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:26 IST

Chandrani Singh, director, Sinhgad Institute of Management (SIOM) , Vadgaon Budruk

Professor Chandrani Singh is the director of Sinhgad Institute of Management (SIOM) , Vadgaon Budruk. She has a Postdoctoral fellowship in IT from Lincoln University, Malaysia. She is also a member of the national tech education empowerment committee. She was also conferred with the ‘Women Researcher Award 2019’ at the 4th International Scientist Awards on Engineering, Science and Medicine. She is also an avid researcher, author and a sports enthusiast.

What’s the elevator pitch for Sinhgad Institute of Management ?

Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) was established in 1993 with an objective of providing quality education in the field of engineering,management, architecture, pharmacy, medical sciences, hotel management, law and school from kindergarten to higher post-graduation level. Sinhgad Institute of Management (SIOM) is a premier management institute under STE Society, recognised for imparting quality education since 1994. SIOM offers two full-time programmes viz. Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Application (MCA) with current total intake of 900 students. These courses are affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University and approved by AICTE. Additionally, the institute is also recognised University Research Centre for SPPU since 2004. As many as 60 students have obtained their PhDs from this centre. At present, there are 28 doctoral guides and 93 students are pursuing their PhDs from this centre.

If you had to pick a USP for the organisation?

Experiential learning and learning through collaborations can help students build on their skills and we at SIOM emphasise on the same. For this we conduct symposiums, workshops and seminars, most of which are themed across critical thinking and discovery learning. We also engage and encourage students to have out of the box ideas.We also conduct long and short term student training programs in programming languages,design,analysis and reporting tools, frameworks, web technologies, databases and several open source softwares. In this era of digitisation it is our consistent endeavour to stay aligned to current market trends. Hence we have taken up the initiatives of skilling and reskilling our students in the field of data science, IOT, AI and ML programmes to build on their technical skills.

Does the curricula have room for upgradation?

Students are the prime stakeholders of this institution and we believe in the self- coined phrase – of the student, by the student and for the student. Hence a number of initiatives are in the offing. For the new prospects we have formulated strategies to expand access for the vulnerable and marginalised by going to the remotest areas and creating awareness of the course and the various job opportunities the course provides. Moreover we try to handhold these students to get the education loans sanctioned seamlessly and are active proponents of various earn while you learn schemes incorporated internally or in association with SPPU. For the students already enrolled we have rolled out several initiatives such as alumni mentorship, industry mentorship, campus to corporate activities, student training programme and participative training which is imparted through management and technical games. Problem solving techniques through usage of Harvard case studies and project-based learning approach are the tools we use for academic upgradation.

Is the SIOM platform ready for innovation in the fast-evolving world of management education?

In future I would like my institute be recognised as a research intensive institute where our team of researchers(faculty and students) would be involved in carrying out researches which would contribute in a major way to the society and to achieve the same we have already started taking the necessary steps. Since I am of the opinion that collaboration is the key to overall success we are continuously looking for collaborative research projects. We are also working in close association with IIT Powai.