Principal speak: Engineering next generation of CEOs, CTOs and entrepreneurs

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:08 IST

PUNE Shashikant Dnyadev Lokhande, 52, is the principal of Sinhgad College of Engineering, Vadgaon, Pune.

A PhD in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, he has number of books and research publications to his credit, besides awards and achievements spanning 33 years of his academic career. These include an award for ‘Excellence in PhD Research’ from Shivaji University, Kolhapur. Presently he is a Senate member of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and also member of the board of Studies for Electronics & Telecommunications Engineering, SPPU.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

Sinhgad College of Engineering’s project-based learning approach, learning by doing. We have numerous technology clubs and our students compete on the global stage. At the international intercollegiate rocketry competition - the world’s largest intercollegiate rocket engineering competition in the US - our team returned home with five. At the Solar car championships in Germany and Austria we were the only team from India to clear the endurance test. Presently we are working on a space balloon to track changes in climate through real time data. We are also preparing to compete in the Global Space Balloon Championships scheduled in South Africa in April 2020.

The essential know-the-college information is...?

Established in 1996, Sinhgad College of Engineering offers BE and ME in various branches of engineering, and a PhD in Mechanical, Electronics and Telecommunication and Civil Engineering. The institute also offers a post-graduate programme leading to an MBA degree. Sinhgad has an A grade NAAC accreditation; accredited and re-accredited by NBA; selected by MHRD for TEQIP-II project implementation; membership of CII; and a vast alumni network 10,000 students spread across the globe.

What are your plans for the future?

Further development in focused areas like IT, Biotechnology, Energy and Environmental engineering; and to enhance and build further on partnerships with IITs, IISc, ARAI, NCL, and CDAC. We also will start a PhD centre in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics and in Strengthening Training and the Placement Cell for more international placements. We also plan to intensify our engagement with industry to give the best platform to our students for practical trainings. Aspirations and interests of the students are changing with many showing an inclination towards entrepreneurship. To meet such aspirations we shall be establishing a full-grown Incubation centre leading to the development of future entrepreneurs.

What is the upgrade to syllabus and skill development expected?

Curriculum gap analysis and upgradation of the teaching-learning process takes place by way of skill development through professional clubs, student association activities, technical quizzes, seminars, festivals and training programmes. As we have numerous corporate visitors on our campus, we plan to have many more activities to promote industry collaboration in education, to meet the rising expectations of our students to make them future CEOs, CTOs and top-notch entrepreneurs.

