Private hospitals in Thane will admit only city patients

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 19:25 IST
Private hospitals in Thane will admit Covid patients who are residents of the city. Those from outside the city will not be treated in private hospitals, that are already stretched.

Thane civic commissioner issued the directive on May 11 at a time when the number of cases in the city crossing 800 and the medical facility would be burdened by patients from other cities.

A total of 500 cases have increased in May alone, putting pressure on the healthcare services as most doctors and medical staff too have tested positive.

A TMC official said, “Around 236 people have recovered but over 800 people are still in quarantined facilities in Bhayanderpada. At present, we have reserved 1,051 beds in private hospitals and hotels for Covid patients. We will have to rope in more private hospitals when cases increase.”

The city’s population is around 25 lakh and considering the increase the official said they would require 8,508 beds by May-end.

“Keeping this in mind, the civic commissioner has given directives that no one from other cities will be admitted in private hospitals or hotels in Thane,” said the TMC official.

He added that by May-end, 60% people will either have mild symptoms or will be asymptomatic. “Which means 5,105 people can be admitted in Coviod care centres or hotels. Considering the 20% recovery rate, we will still need hospital beds for at least 20% of patients, which will be around 1,702 beds. The directive to not allow outside patients in Thane hospitals has been issued keeping in mind the projected increase,” he added.

