e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi remembers Rita, ‘the gentlest creature ever’

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday remembered India’s oldest chimpanzee, Rita, who breathed her last at the Delhi Zoo on Tuesday.

Posting her memories of the 59-year-old ape, Gandhi tweeted, “When I was a kid, my father was gifted a lion that stayed in our home for a bit before being gifted to the zoo. I used to visit the lion every few days and happened to make friend with Rita who would be waiting for her check up with the zoo vet.”

In another tweet Gandhi said, “She was the gentlest, most beautiful and intelligent creature ever. R.I.P old friend. (sic)”

Rita, who was also the only chimpanzee left in the Delhi Zoo, died just three months short of her 60th birthday on December 15. Senior zoo officials said that Rita was unwell for the past few months but her condition started deteriorating last week. She died on Tuesday afternoon of ‘multiple organ failure’.

In August, a specialised team from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, had also visited her to take stock of her health.

The zoo administration has decided to erect a statue in the memory of Rita, which will be unveiled on her birthday.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 21:36 IST

top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities