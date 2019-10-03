Priyanka Gandhi remembers Rita, ‘the gentlest creature ever’

cities

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:36 IST

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday remembered India’s oldest chimpanzee, Rita, who breathed her last at the Delhi Zoo on Tuesday.

Posting her memories of the 59-year-old ape, Gandhi tweeted, “When I was a kid, my father was gifted a lion that stayed in our home for a bit before being gifted to the zoo. I used to visit the lion every few days and happened to make friend with Rita who would be waiting for her check up with the zoo vet.”

In another tweet Gandhi said, “She was the gentlest, most beautiful and intelligent creature ever. R.I.P old friend. (sic)”

Rita, who was also the only chimpanzee left in the Delhi Zoo, died just three months short of her 60th birthday on December 15. Senior zoo officials said that Rita was unwell for the past few months but her condition started deteriorating last week. She died on Tuesday afternoon of ‘multiple organ failure’.

In August, a specialised team from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, had also visited her to take stock of her health.

The zoo administration has decided to erect a statue in the memory of Rita, which will be unveiled on her birthday.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 21:36 IST