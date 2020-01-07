e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Probe ordered into SGPC delegation meeting with Rajoana in Patiala jail

Probe ordered into SGPC delegation meeting with Rajoana in Patiala jail

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met Balwant Singh Rajoana at Patiala central jail, a probe has been ordered into the meeting at jail superintendent’s office and photos clicked inside office. Rajoana has been awarded death penalty for assassinating former Punjab CM Beant Singh.

The former CM’s grandson and MP from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, wrote to jail minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to investigate the matter. In his written communiqué to Randhawa, Bittu said that the central jail superintendent violated the jail manual by allowing SGPC delegation led by its president Gobind Singh Longowal to meet Rajoana in his office.

“It is even more disturbing that photos of meeting were circulated by SGPC. A group photo of delegation seated around Rajoana comes as a shocker, especially to Congress workers, who have fought relentlessly against terrorism,” Bittu said.

He added that he is unable to comprehend the rules of the jail manual under which the delegation entered the office with their cellphones, and click photos with terrorist sentenced to death. “Moreover, all this is happening when our party is ruling the state,’’ he added. He demanded a detailed investigation and punishment to jail administration for defying jail rules.

Randhawa also said that the incident is a serious matter as no visitor is allowed to carry his phone inside jail. “The principal secretary (prisons) has been directed to go through the jail manual and act against the erring official,” Randhawa said.

He added that although the SGPC president can visit superintendent office, but no one should have been allowed to carry their phones inside the jail premises.

It is to be noted that Rajoana has deferred his January 11 hunger strike after meeting SGPC president who assured him of all help in pursuing his appeal for commuting his death sentence.

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities