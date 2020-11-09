e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Professor Ram Nath Sachdeva appointed Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor

Professor Ram Nath Sachdeva appointed Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor

Professor Nath has replaced Nita Khanna, who was given additional charge of V-C after the term of KC Sharma expired in March this year.

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Ram Nath Sachdeva
Ram Nath Sachdeva (HT Photo)
         

Haryana government on Monday appointed professor Ram Nath Sachdeva as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Kurukshetra University.

Professor Nath has replaced Nita Khanna, who was given additional charge of V-C after the term of KC Sharma expired in March this year.

As per the orders, governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has appointed Ram Nath Sachdeva as the V-C for next three years. He was currently working as professor in the department of civil engineering at National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

However, the development has necessitated major reshuffling in the university administration as Khanna will be registrar of the university in place of professor Bhagwan Singh Chaudhary, who was appointed officiating registrar in June this year.

Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations of KU said, “The new V-C will join the office on Tuesday.”

top news
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In