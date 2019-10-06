Properties worth ₹25 cr, including building collapse plot, attached in Shahberi

cities

Noida: In a major crackdown against illegal constructions in Shahberi, the district administration on Sunday attached 76 properties, valued at a total of around ₹25 crore. The properties attached include the plot where two six-storey buildings had collapsed in June 2018, killing nine people. The rest include 74 flats and one shop.

The administration has attached only properties which have not been sold. Of these properties, 45 were flats developed by Maan Properties and Developers Pvt Ltd. Of the rest, 23 flats and one shop were developed by Mudgal Homes Pvt Ltd.

The director of Maan Properties, Jasveer Maan, was arrested on October 1. Mudgal Homes’ director Suraj Sharma, meanwhile, has got a stay on his arrest from the Allahabad High Court.

District magistrate (DM) BN Singh said the administration is taking all measures to check illegal development of properties. “Some developers have been involved in illegal property constructions in Shahberi. The move is to bring these rogue builders to book,” he said.

The DM said the administration has attached only properties owned by developers and not flats owned by individual persons. “We sent teams to conduct studies on properties developed and sold to homebuyers in Shahberi. The team found that Maan Properties owned 45 flats in different apartments. Mudgal Homes had 30 properties, including a shop. These properties are with the developers and have not been sold to homebuyers. We have attached all these properties,” he said. He said the homebuyers’ properties have not been attached. “If any person has, by any chance, bought any of these flats, he/she can approach the administration and the grievances will be addressed,” he said. The magistrate said that the attached property would be worth ₹25 crore.

The magistrate said the district administration also attached the 224.07 square metre plot where two six-storey buildings had collapsed in July 2018, killing nine persons. The building’s developer Salimuddin and Shahabuddin had been booked under Gangsters Act. Shahabuddin is in jail while Salimuddin was recently released on bail.

All the three developers whose properties were attached on Sunday have been booked under the Gangsters Act.

Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said the police have so far registered 86 FIRs, booked 227 persons and arrested 52 developers in Shahberi in connection with illegal development. “Some developers have got stays from the high court against their arrest. Police teams are investigating the cases and other suspects will also be arrested,” he said.

The Greater Noida authority had started acquisition of land in Shahberi in 1994. The authority had acquired around 155 hectares by 2009. However, a group of farmers filed a writ petition and a court stayed the land acquisition in 2011. The authority again started land acquisitions in 2013, but the HC issued another stay, directing the authority maintain status quo.

Meanwhile, due to its proximity with high-rises in Noida Extension, some developers started building apartments in Shahberi, without getting no-objection certificates and approvals required from the Greater Noida authority, leading to the mushrooming of illegal structures in the area.

