Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Property attachment proceedings against 25 accused in Rampur

Dec 24, 2019
HT Correspondent
Bareilly On the lines of Muzzafarnagar and Bijnore, the Rampur administration has also begun property attachment proceedings against 25 people who allegedly indulged in violence in Saturday’s anti-citizenship law protest in which one person was killed.

According to district magistrate Aunanjaya Singh, the process to confiscate the properties of the accused is underway and additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) has been asked to supervise the proceedings.

“We are screening the videos of Saturday’s violence and have so far identified 25 people. A notice would be sent to them, giving them a week’s time to respond to the charges, after which their property would be confiscated to compensate for the loss of government property damaged during the arson,” he said.

The district administration has arrested 28 people who participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest near Haathi Khana crossing on December 21 and clashed with the police.

The police are carrying out searches and raids to nab the accused. On Tuesday, a delegation of clerics and office-bearers of some local Muslim outfits met administration officials to lodge their protest against police raids and arrests.

“We told the officials that the police was conducting raids on the houses of innocent people who had nothing to do with the protests,” said Majid Ali Khan, who was part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader and social activist Faisal Lala also met SP (Rampur) Ajay Pal Sharma and demanded the release of innocent people rounded up and sent to jail by the police.

“I have also called for a CBI probe into the death of Faiz who was killed in firing during Saturday’s protest,” he said.

