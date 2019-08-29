Property tax dues: Panchkula MC sets tomorrow’s deadline

cities

The list of defaulters owing property tax dues to Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) seems to be growing, with the addition of several government establishments.

Despite sending multiple notices and receiving poor response in return, the MC has again issued notices to the defaulters.

As per the civic body data, the defaulting government establishments include Panchkula court complex, mini-secretariat, Kalka block development office and a few government schools.

As per the MC list, at ₹6.83 crore, the top defaulter is Shalimar Mall, lying close for past few years.

Next iin the lists Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore with ₹2.39 crore property tax, followed by HVPN substation in Madanpur, Panchkula, with ₹93.36 lakh and Suraj Theatre with ₹88.51 lakh dues.

The tourism department’s Red Bishop Hotel owes ₹59.84 lakh and an HSVP restaurant complex, Wah Dilli, owes ₹39.5 lakh to the MC.

The Gymkhana Club has ₹31.83 lakh dues, Haryana government press ₹27.35 lakh, and the mini-secretariat ₹14.38 lakh.

As per an MC official, the target for the collection of property tax set up for this fiscal was ₹9 crore in the budget, but only ₹1 crore was collected till July 31.

Pay up of face the music

MC commissioner-cum-administrator Rajesh Jogpal said, “The property tax is being levied on all government and private properties and it is the responsibility of owners to deposit the tax. If owners fail to deposit the dues, action will be taken as per law including sealing of the properties.”

Notices are being sent under Section 130 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and in case people fail to pay property tax by August 31, the property mentioned will be attached and sold through public auction, said Jogpal. Also, the notice is being considered as final reminder as several notices have been sent in the past also.

Last year in May, MC had issued notices to 20 industrial units defaulting in property and fire tax payments. However, despite same names cropping up in the list again, MC has failed to take action against them.

Property tax to be revised

Recently, the state government started a fresh survey of all cities, in which property details will be filled online and the bill will also be generated online. Presently, the data with the MC is 10 years old.

MC executive officer (EO) Jarnail Singh said, “The office had been repeatedly getting complaints that the calculated tax was far more than the property area.We also sent a team to verify. The new survey will help in tackling these issues.”

