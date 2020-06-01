e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PRTC starts e-booking of tickets through app

PRTC starts e-booking of tickets through app

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:39 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
(PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)
         

In a bid to facilitate passengers and reduce use of currency notes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PRTC has commenced online ticket booking for all buses from Monday. Earlier, the online booking facility could only be availed for Volvo and AC buses.

The residents can now download the ‘Pepsu Online’ mobile app and book tickets for buses being run by the PRTC.

Officials said all information regarding number of buses being run, bus timings, and seat availability can be checked on the app.

Presently, around two dozen PRTC buses are being run from Ludhiana depot due to low footfall. But the number of buses and routes will increase in the coming days. The app will then be updated accordingly. The app received a low response on Day-1 as only 15 persons booked tickets using it.

Officials said it was the first day and low footfall is being witnessed even at bus stands. Around 2,500 buses used to depart from Ludhiana on normal days and now only 50-60 buses are departing.

PRTC Ludhiana general manager, Surinder Singh, said, “Online payments is being encouraged and department is expecting good response in the coming days.”

Slow start for pvt buses

After being allowed to operate since May 20, some private operators have commenced services at bus stand on Monday, but the operators are complaining of low occupancy. Private buses were run on four routes - Patiala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Jalandhar and Patiala. Station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said the private buses are not being allowed to operate without thermal screening of passengers and use of hand sanitisers.

A private operator, Lakhvir Singh, said, “There is low occupancy and we have to wait for at least half an hour for getting some passengers. Earlier, the buses used to get overcrowded within 2-3 minutes.”

top news
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In