PSEB Class 12 results: Ludhiana drops by 13 positions among all districts

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:14 IST

With a pass percentage of 89.99%, Ludhiana district has slipped from last year’s seventh to the 20th position among all districts in the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in March.

A total of 29,142 of the 32,384 students, who took the exams, have passed in the results declared on Tuesday. Last year, the district had achieved 90.83% results.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board had cancelled the exams after March 18. Therefore, it calculated students’ scores based on the average of the top three best scores in four subjects.

The same formula was applied in the case of students, who appeared in exams for division improvement in more than one subject.

In 2018, Ludhiana pass percentage was 78.5%, a significant improvement from 64% in 2017. It was 74.58% in 2016, 76.71% in 2015 and 78% in 2014.

“Ludhiana is a huge district, with a large number of students taking the PSEB exams. Students from government schools have scored well in exams, which is a great achievement. I congratulate all meritorious students and teachers for their performance,” said Swaranjit Kaur, district education officer, secondary.