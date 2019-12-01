e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

PSGPC chief hails re-election of Longowal as SGPC president

Longowal was on November 27 unanimously re-elected as the apex gurdwara body chief

cities Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh on Sunday hailed the re-election of Gobind Singh Longowal as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief terming him a “great leader”.

Longowal was on November 27 unanimously re-elected as the apex gurdwara body chief.

“It is glad to share that Gobind Singh Longowal has been elected as president of the SGPC for the third consecutive time,” Satwant Singh said in a statement.

“The Sikh community of India has chosen a great leader who can fulfil the dreams of Sikh sangat,” he said, adding: “I hope the SGPC and PSGPC will set new examples of peace and interfaith harmony by working together for the Sikh sangat of Pakistan and India,” said Satwant Singh.

He also took a serious note of former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK who wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday demanding that the properties of gurdwaras in the neighbouring country be handed over to the PSGPC.

In his letter to Khan, GK said the PSGPC should not merely function as an “arm” of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), but should be an “autonomous” body with its members elected by the Sikhs of Pakistan. Refuting his charges, Satwant said the PSGPC works independently.

top news
Schools to stay closed on Monday, varsity exams postponed after red alert for more rains
Schools to stay closed on Monday, varsity exams postponed after red alert for more rains
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
Fast track court for Hyderabad veterinarian gang rape and murder case
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
‘Evil plan exposed’: Amarinder Singh on Pak minister’s Kartarpur remarks
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
‘Gandhiji’ printed in place of ‘gambling’ in MP class 10 question paper
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities