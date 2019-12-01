PSGPC chief hails re-election of Longowal as SGPC president

cities

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh on Sunday hailed the re-election of Gobind Singh Longowal as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief terming him a “great leader”.

Longowal was on November 27 unanimously re-elected as the apex gurdwara body chief.

“It is glad to share that Gobind Singh Longowal has been elected as president of the SGPC for the third consecutive time,” Satwant Singh said in a statement.

“The Sikh community of India has chosen a great leader who can fulfil the dreams of Sikh sangat,” he said, adding: “I hope the SGPC and PSGPC will set new examples of peace and interfaith harmony by working together for the Sikh sangat of Pakistan and India,” said Satwant Singh.

He also took a serious note of former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK who wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday demanding that the properties of gurdwaras in the neighbouring country be handed over to the PSGPC.

In his letter to Khan, GK said the PSGPC should not merely function as an “arm” of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), but should be an “autonomous” body with its members elected by the Sikhs of Pakistan. Refuting his charges, Satwant said the PSGPC works independently.