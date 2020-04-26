e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PSPCL battles 40% dip in demand, 54% fall in revenue

PSPCL battles 40% dip in demand, 54% fall in revenue

Payments did not come through due to the curfew, with only few consumers paying online

cities Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:33 IST
Vishal Rambani
Vishal Rambani
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Patiala Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is facing a double whammy with demand dipping 40% over the lockdown/curfew period from March 22 to April 22 and revenue collection at only 46%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Data with the Northern grid shows that the daily average power consumption of the state was 730 lakh units, against the consumption of 1,210 lakh units last year.

“Due to lockdown and curfew, demand has nosedived in the entire country and PSPCL is also suffering. We have sold only 60% of what we sold during this period last year. Usually every year, there is a load increase of 10% every month after February. It hasn’t happened this year,” said a PSPCL official.

He added that during discussion with industry, it was almost a given that it cannot run to full capacity in the near-term, as labour and raw material supply chain was missing.

“Not only industry, even domestic demand has dipped as consumers are not using air conditioners yet, due to the covid-19 pandemic. We also anticipate 20% lower demand from cinema halls, malls, big hotels, restaurants and commercial joints, as these will not operate to their capacity.”

The collection figure during the lockdown till April 22 shows that PSPCL got Rs 650 crore in its kitty, a fall of 54% over last year’s Rs 1,407 crore. Of the Rs 650 crore, Rs 60 crore is advance payment from industrialists upon which the PSPCL is to pay 12% interest. Due to the curfew, just few consumers have paid up and that too only online.

PSPCL chief managing director Baldev Singh Sran said, “The government has been apprised of the financial condition of the PSPCL. The CM has also written to the Centre, asking for a package to help power corporations. Things will improve once the lockdown ends.”

top news
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities