PSPCL demands fixed charges, industry contemplates to move court

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:48 IST

Accusing the state government of befooling the industry on waiver of fixed charges in electricity bills, industrialists rued that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is demanding them in instalments.

In April, the government had announced that no fixed charges would be levied on large and medium units for two months starting from March 23. However, in a webinar conducted by Furnace Alliance, Ludhiana, on Sunday, PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) Baldev Singh Sran had said that fixed charges have not been waived, but deferred.

“The industry feels cheated as chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced a relief in terms of fixed charges, but now the PSPCL is demanding them in instalments. The industry is on the brink of closure and the state government is pushing it deeper into crises”, said Tarun Jain Bawa, head of Bahadurke Road Textile and Knitwear Association.

Slamming the state government for not providing any kind of relief, the furnace owners said that they would move the Punjab and Haryana high court.

“We are left with no other option than to move court or we will have to hand over the keys of our factories to the government. The Punjab government has failed to provide any relief, rather hefty bills are being sent to the industry at this time of crises. The government purchases power at ₹3 per unit and provides the same at ₹ 7.5 to us. The PSPCL is claiming that the bills can be paid in instalments, but 18% interest would be imposed on the payment. We demand that the fixed charges should be waived off and some relief should be provided to the industry, which is reeling under losses”, said Mahesh Gupta, president of Furnace Alliance.

National president of All Industries and Trade Forum (AITF), Badish Jindal, said, “It seems like the state government is not bothered about the industry as nothing is being done for it. Instead, more pressure is being put on the shoulders of the industries, which are facing an uncertain future.”



Meanwhile, DPS Grewal, engineer-in-chief, PSPCL, said, “As no such instruction in this regard has been issued by the headquarters till now, I cannot comment on the same before that.”