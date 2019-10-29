e-paper
PSPCL junior engineer caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Ludhiana

Accused was posted at power utility’s Beeja office; had sought Rs 50,000 from a man for installing his electricity meter

Oct 29, 2019 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The vigilance bureau (VB) caught a junior engineer (JE) employed with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

Disclosing details of the case, an official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said Paviter Singh, a junior engineer posted at the PSPCL Beeja subdivision in Ludhiana district, was nabbed red-handed following the complaint of Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Guru Harkrishan Nagar of Malerkotla.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the said JE was demanding Rs 50,000 for installation of his electricity meter, but the deal was later struck at Rs 40,000.

After verifying the matter, a vigilance team laid a trap and the accused JE was arrested on the spot while accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 as the first instalment from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses.

He further said that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused junior engineer at the VB’s Ludhiana police station and further investigation was going on.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 22:47 IST

