PU polls: How campaigning has changed over the years

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 00:54 IST

From elaborate car rallies and open house events to social media and solemn street plays, the election campaign at Panjab University has witnessed a drastic change over the years.

Visibly less jubilant, the picture on campus is contrary to what it used to be during the elections a few years back. This year, the whole election process seems to be a damp squib.

Santokhwinder Singh Nabha, who was the president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council in 2001, says, “There is a clear difference in the campaigning methods then and now. PUCSC elections were started in 1997 and during that time the atmosphere used to be jubilant. There was no social media so we used to go to hostels and give speeches.”

NO OPEN HOUSE EVENTS

As the open house events were banned a decade back after violence erupted on campus, the campaigning has witnessed a big change. Professor Mohammad Khaled, who himself has conducted open house events twice, says, “Earlier, campaigning used to be dominated by orators and speakers. The law department used to be the key centre of activity; now it is UIET.”

As open house events were stopped, the nukkad natak (street play) became an integral part of the election campaigns. The hand written poster was also replaced with printed pamphlets.

NO CAR RALLIES

Once known for elaborate and lavish car rallies comprising expensive cars, a major campaign tool for parties, the PU elections no longer flaunt that aspect of the campaign.

“It is completely different if we compare now with the past. Car rallies do not happen anymore. Even the Student Centre looks different now,” says SOI leader Vicky Middukhera, who joined PU in 2009.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Over the years, the use of social media has gained significance in influencing elections. “The students are now targeted using social media and it has overpowered physical exercises like rallies and discussions,” Vicky adds.

MORE SECURITY

A few years back, the police personnel used to be deployed at the university only a day before elections, but now security remains beefed up throughout the election process.

Dean university security, professor Ashwani Kaul said, “It is the first time that security personnel have been deployed six days prior to the election. This is to sensitise the process of campaigning and make sure elections are conducted peacefully.”

LESS DEFACEMENT

In this year’s election campaign, the defacement of university property has also gone down. SFS leader Harmandeep says, “Elections now are more issue-based. In previous times, they were fancier and fun-oriented. Also, the use of money has decreased, which is why we do not see lavish celebrations happening on campus.”

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 00:54 IST