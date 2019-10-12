PUCSC raids hostel messes; finds rotten fruits, veggies

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:59 IST

On receiving complaints from hostellers over poor quality of food served in messes, the members of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) conducted surprise raids in two hostels of the

university.

The council members raided girls’ hostel number 6 at 9:30pm on Thursday and found stale food and unhygienic conditions in the mess. They also found rotten vegetables during the checking, following which they locked the mess. PUCSC conducted another raid at boys’ hostel number 7 and discovered that the condition of mess was no different there.

PUCSC vice-president Rahul Kumar said the council had received numerous complaints regarding unhygienic food being served in the hostels. “During our surprise visit, we found that there was no cleanliness in the hostel kitchens, which could result in serious health issues among students,” he said.

PUCSC president Chetan Chaudhary said the council had found rotten bananas and vegetables during the raid in girls’ hostel number 6.

He said it was due to the lack of proper inspections by the university officials that the hostel students were provided with bad quality food.

“Owing to the absence of checks by the university authorities, the messes and canteens in PU hostels are providing substandard food to students,” alleged the council members.

The video of surprise check was also shared on social media.

Students residing in other hostels also reiterated the same problem. Students of boys’ hostel number 2 further complained that no menu chart was displayed in their mess.

WHAT STUDENTS SAY

A resident of boys’ hostel number 2, Gagandeep Singh, said , “It is now a routine matter for me to face health problems due to the poor quality food served in our hostel mess. Potatoes are served to students on four days in one week. No one is conducting regular inspection of food.”

A student residing in boys’ hostel number 3 said, “After a few complaints were made, our mess contractor was changed and now the quality of food in our hostel has improved.

Students’ welfare dean

Emanual Nahar said, “We have warned the contractor after the incident. Students’ council has not given us any formal complaint on which we can take action.”

“If other students are facing the problem due to poor quality food then they should come forward and complain and we will take action, ” he added.

