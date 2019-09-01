Pune 10mm of rain short for wettest August of all-time

cities

PUNE Pune district missed out on the wettest August of all time by 10 mm of rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune district recorded 519 mm of rainfall, now the second highest recorded for the month since rainfall recordings began in 1901.

In August 1979, the district recorded 529.4 mm of rainfall.

IMD officials attributed the strong presence of westerlies or presence of upper air circulation over the north Konkan region as being responsible for the heavy downpours in the region.

As far as August is concerned, 80 per cent of the rainfall recieved this month was in the first half of the month, with the second half witnessing light rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “Maharashtra, specifically madhya (central) Maharashtra, including Pune and the adjoining areas, is where we can observe the convergence of the Arabian sea branch of the monsoon and the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Also, the presence of the offshore trough gives a big push for a heavy downpour.”

According to IMD, 711.4 mm is the annual rainfall figure for Pune.

However this monsoon (June 1 to September 1) Pune has already recorded 1,495.6 mm. Puneties still have a month of this monsoon season to go.

As a result of good rainfall in the dam catchment area, the water level in all four dams supplying water to the city increased. As of September 1, Khadakwasla is at 91.06%; Panshet at 100%; Varasgaon is 100%; and Temghar has 88.05% of water stock.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was 27.8 degrees Celsius, while Lohegaon was at 28.6 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures recorded was 22.5 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar and 22.7 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon. Humidity levels were 84% at Shivajinagar and 91% at Lohegaon.

On Sunday, Shivajinagar recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall and Lohegaon.recorded 4.8 mm of rainfall.

IMD has forecast that Pune and its adjoining areas are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets over the next 24 hours.

