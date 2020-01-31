e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune consumer forum directs DHFL to waive home loan worth Rs 6.62 lakh

Pune consumer forum directs DHFL to waive home loan worth Rs 6.62 lakh

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:21 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The district consumer redressal forum has directed DHFL, a private finance housing company, to waive off the pending EMI (equated monthly instalment) of a house loan availed by a deceased customer and directed the company to pay an aggregate compensation of Rs 30,000 to his wife.

The forum passed the order after the deceased’s wife filed a complaint seeking justice for waiving off the entire home loan as per the life insurance policy agreement and payment made by her husband.

Sanjay Jambhale died on May 20, 2015, and his wife Meena filed the complaint with the district consumer forum on March 11, 2016.

Jambhale had taken a housing loan of Rs 8,12,943 lakh for purchasing a house on May 26, 2013, and as per the loan condition, it was mandatory to take life insurance policy from a private company for the said loan amount. The company charged Rs 62, 943 on a loan amount of Rs 6,62,943 as one-time premium and that amount has been paid by DHFL to the insurance company, stated the complaint.

The life insurance scheme was such that during the pendency of the loan amount if the principal borrower expires then the remaining amount should be paid by the insurance company to the DHFL.

After Sanjay’s death, his wife approached the insurance company and requested it to pay the balancing amount to DHFL as per the policy. However, the insurance company said that the Rs 62,943 has refunded to DHFL and the insurance policy has been withdrawn, Meena stated in her complaint.

The complaint further added that the fact related to withdrawal of the insurance policy was not informed to her husband who was alive at that time. She submitted that she was not in a position to pay the pending loan amount and moved the application before the consumer court claiming that the housing loan and life insurance company jointly owed her Rs 6,62,943 and demanded additional costs be imposed on them.

The forum issued notices to the managers of DHFL and the insurance company. DHFL in their reply to the forum notice stated that it was a false complaint and there was no reason behind filing the complaint.

“There is no tie-up between DHFL and the said insurance company. The deceased had completed only documentation for availing home loan and never gave any document for availing life insurance and DHFL was not into the insurance business,” it stated.

The private insurance firm was not present despite notice being issued and hence the forum passed an ex-parte order.

